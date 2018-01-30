Liverpool Linked With Brazilian Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on snapping up Roma goalkeeper Alisson, according to Spanish sports daily Marca, though it is unclear whether a late move will be launched this month or in the summer.



The Reds have conceded 29 goals in 24 Premier League games this season, 13 more than Chelsea and Manchester United, and eleven more than league leaders Manchester City.











Klopp wanted to make Loris Karius first choice goalkeeper in the summer, but an injury scuppered those plans, while when Karius returned a series of poor mistakes meant Simon Mignolet kept the number 1 shirt.



Now Karius is back as number 1, but is still struggling to convince.





As a result, Klopp could turn to Alisson. The 25-year-old, known as the Pele of shot-stoppers, has played in all 22 league matches for Roma this season, managing nine clean sheets.

His record in the Champions League is even more impressive, having managed as many as three clean sheets in six group stage matches, helping his side reach the round of 16 as the leaders from Group C.



Klopp on his part has said that the solution to the side's problems are not in the transfer market, though he hasn't completely ruled out the possibility.



"In the next few days probably a lot will happen in the transfer market and we will see what happens here, but nothing else to say about that", Klopp said at a press conference earlier this week.

