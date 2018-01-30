XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2018 - 14:45 GMT

Liverpool Not Signing Another Striker Is Risky – Former Red

 




Former Liverpool star David Thompson has warned Jurgen Klopp that it would be a risk to depend on Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings and he should bring in a new striker before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

Liverpool allowed Daniel Sturridge to join West Brom on loan yesterday and many believe following his move, the Reds have been left thin in terms of forward options in their squad.




While Mohamed Salah has been their top scorer, he is not a striker and Liverpool have largely used Roberto Firmino in the number 9 position this season.

Solanke, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea last summer, and Ings, who has had wretched luck with injuries, are their only natural striking options in the squad.
 


And Thompson believes it is not good enough for the Reds at the moment and since they have managed to loan out Sturridge, Liverpool must buy a striker before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.  

He took to Twitter and wrote: “I can see Liverpool bringing in another striker now they have shifted big wages off the bill.

“Unless they are relying on Ings and Solanke which is risky!”

Klopp has indicated that Liverpool will not be signing any more players in the winter window.

They lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona but managed to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January.

Liverpool are set to end the window firmly in profit and with a reduced wage bill.
 