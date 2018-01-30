Liverpool Not Signing Another Striker Is Risky – Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star David Thompson has warned Jurgen Klopp that it would be a risk to depend on Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings and he should bring in a new striker before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.



Liverpool allowed Daniel Sturridge to join West Brom on loan yesterday and many believe following his move, the Reds have been left thin in terms of forward options in their squad.











While Mohamed Salah has been their top scorer, he is not a striker and Liverpool have largely used Roberto Firmino in the number 9 position this season.



Solanke, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea last summer, and Ings, who has had wretched luck with injuries, are their only natural striking options in the squad.





And Thompson believes it is not good enough for the Reds at the moment and since they have managed to loan out Sturridge, Liverpool must buy a striker before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “I can see Liverpool bringing in another striker now they have shifted big wages off the bill.



“Unless they are relying on Ings and Solanke which is risky!”



Klopp has indicated that Liverpool will not be signing any more players in the winter window.



They lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona but managed to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January.



Liverpool are set to end the window firmly in profit and with a reduced wage bill.

