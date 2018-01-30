XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/01/2018 - 22:51 GMT

Napoli With One Hurdle To Overcome In Davy Klaassen Chase

 




Davy Klaassen has given the green light to a move to Serie A giants Napoli as he looks to move on from a forgettable time at Everton, but one hurdle remains.

Everton snapped Klaassen up from Dutch heavyweights Ajax last summer, but he has failed to make an impact at Goodison Park and is not in manager Sam Allardyce's plans.




Now he is edging towards a deadline day move to Napoli, with the Serie A side already having reached an agreement with Everton.

According to Sky Italia, Napoli have now also got the green light from the player, who is happy with the terms on offer at the southern Italian side.
 


There remains one hurdle to overcome however, as it is claimed that there is not yet any agreement on Klaassen's image rights.

Napoli will look to thrash out an agreement quickly as they look to get the Dutchman in through the door before the transfer window slams shut on Wednesday evening.

The 24-year-old cost Everton a fee of around the £24m mark to sign from Ajax last summer and he made his debut for the Toffees in the Europa League.
 