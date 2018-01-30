XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/01/2018 - 23:45 GMT

Not Sure About Him At Championship Level – League One Chairman On Leeds United Bound Tyler Roberts

 




Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed he is not sure if Leeds United bound Tyler Roberts can cut it in the Championship at present.

Leeds are moving to sign Roberts from Premier League club West Brom for an initial £2.5m, while the total fee could hit £4m dependent upon add-ons.




MacAnthony has had an up close look at Roberts due to the striker having a loan spell in League One with Walsall.

And the Peterborough supremo insists that as a striker he is not yet a prolific goalscorer, while he is unsure whether Roberts is ready for the step up to Championship level.
 


Asked on Twitter about Roberts' time at Walsall in League One, MacAnthony replied: "Did OK.

"Not prolific me thinks yet and not sure at Champ level, but could be wrong."

Leeds will be hoping Roberts can add a cutting edge in attack with the Whites having failed to replace Chris Wood, who was sold to Burnley last summer.

The 19-year-old is out of contract with West Brom in the summer and, amid interest from clubs outside England who could sign him for a small compensation fee, the Baggies are earning a significant sum by selling him to Leeds.
 