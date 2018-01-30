Not Sure About Him At Championship Level – League One Chairman On Leeds United Bound Tyler Roberts

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed he is not sure if Leeds United bound Tyler Roberts can cut it in the Championship at present.



Leeds are moving to sign Roberts from Premier League club West Brom for an initial £2.5m, while the total fee could hit £4m dependent upon add-ons.











MacAnthony has had an up close look at Roberts due to the striker having a loan spell in League One with Walsall.



And the Peterborough supremo insists that as a striker he is not yet a prolific goalscorer, while he is unsure whether Roberts is ready for the step up to Championship level.





Asked on Twitter about Roberts' time at Walsall in League One, MacAnthony replied: "Did OK.