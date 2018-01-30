Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arrives At Arsenal’s Training Base

Follow @insidefutbol





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has arrived at Arsenal’s training ground ahead of his proposed switch from Borussia Dortmund.



Arsenal have already reached an agreement over a fee with Dortmund and have also thrashed out personal terms with the player’s representatives over a contract.











Aubameyang was spotted at Dortmund’s airport earlier today ahead of his flight to London and the Gabon international touched down in the English capital earlier today.



And according to Sky Sports News HQ, the striker has already reached Arsenal’s training ground ahead of completing all the formalities of a transfer ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.





Arsenal will put him through his paces with a medical at some point today before he puts pen to paper on a contract with the north London club to officially become a Gunner.

With Aubameyang deal being put on the fast track, Olivier Giroud’s time at Arsenal is also expected to come to an end before the window slams shut tomorrow.



Chelsea have been in talks to sign the Frenchman and they are expected to strike a deal as Giroud would effectively become third choice if he continues at the Emirates.

