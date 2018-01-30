XRegister
30/01/2018 - 15:29 GMT

Solution To Our Problems Isn’t In Transfer Market – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his club are not focused on making signings before the transfer window closes and are focused on their existing squad.

The Reds have made just one signing this January with defender Virgil van Dijk arriving on a club-record deal. They have sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142m, along with offloading Daniel Sturridge on loan, saving £120,000 per week on the striker's wages.




Liverpool are set to end the transfer window well in profit, an unusual situation for a side trying to finish in the top four and still involved in the Champions League, but Klopp wants to focus on the players he already has.

"In the next few days probably a lot will happen in the transfer market and we will see what happens here, but nothing else to say about that", Klopp said at a press conference.
 


"Even if there would be something [to say], it would not help us or another club, to make the deal if [I said something]. That's why it makes no sense to talk about it – you write it anyway.  

"It’s not about replacing anybody, it’s about using our own opportunities, our own tools, players, tactics, formations, all that stuff."

After an 18-match unbeaten run in all competitions, the Reds have just tasted back-to-back defeats in the Premier League against Swansea and against West Brom in the FA Cup.

However, the German manager also remains confident that the solution to their problems is not in the transfer market.

"Yes, it's right we didn't play well at Swansea, but a few days before we played fantastic against Manchester City.

"Of course, we could have won anyway at Swansea and exactly the same with the last game.

"That doesn't say anything about the performances only that the results were not good enough, but we could have won these games.

"It was not about creating chances, it was about different things in the game: against Swansea, formation-wise; against West Brom, defending.

"I don’t think Phil [Coutinho] would have helped a lot in these situations, to be honest.

"We have to [get] immediately back on the winning track, we need results to reach our targets, we know that, but the solution is not out there in the transfer market."

 