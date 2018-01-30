XRegister
06 October 2016

30/01/2018 - 15:22 GMT

This Is Why Getting Charly Musonda From Chelsea Is Big Coup – Brendan Rodgers

 




Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that the Bhoys beat off over 20 clubs to land Charly Musonda from Chelsea, pointing to the size of the coup.

The 21-year-old passed a medical with Celtic on Monday and then signed an 18-month loan deal. The move puts to rest the intense speculation that had surrounded the player, with La Liga sides Leganes and Real Betis showing interest in a move.




The Belgian Under-21 international has become Celtic's third signing of the month after the arrivals of Marvin Compper and Lewis Morgan.

Expressing his delight with the move, the manager said that it is an exciting prospect for Celtic and the fact that they have beaten as many as 23 clubs to the youngster's capture makes it even more satisfying.
 


"It's a really exciting prospect for the club", Rodgers was quoted as saying by STV.  

"Charly is a big talent I've known for a few years now.

"He's really one of the shining lights within the Chelsea academy and has progressed through, had various loans out and has then been a part of their first-team squad.

"I think there was up to 24 clubs interested in taking Charly so for him to want to come here and Chelsea to happily want him to come then it's a great coup for us as a football club.

"It's also a great opportunity for Charly to come into one of the great clubs and get the opportunity to show his talent.

"He's a really exciting player, really dynamic, wonderful ability on the ball, works very hard. Loves his football, he's a bright player.

"We've maybe been unfortunate this season with injuries whereas last year we got lucky.

"We've had a number of injuries to our creative players so him coming in will add that creativity to our game. I'm really excited to work with him."

Musonda featured in three league matches for Chelsea this season and provided his team-mates with a single assist.
 