This Makes Thomas Christiansen’s Job Bit More Difficult – Leeds Legend On Hull Clash

Eddie Gray is of the opinion that the biggest difficulty Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen will face for his side’s clash with Hull City this evening is that he has to change his team around.



While Eunan O'Kane, Samu Saiz, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper will miss the game against Hull through suspension, Luke Ayling is out for the season with an ankle problem.











As a result, Christiansen has to chop and change his squad for the trip to the KCOM Stadium, with players such as Matthew Pennington, who has featured rarely this season, expected to play against the Tigers.



New signing Adam Forshaw could also make his Leeds debut against Hull, and Gray feels so many changes are the biggest stumbling block for Christiansen for tonight's game.





“It’s important that we start the game right”, Gray said on LUTV.

“But the biggest difficulty for Thomas and his coaching staff is that he has to change his team around and new players will have to come in.



“A few of them haven’t played much this season.



“Forshaw comes in, he’s a new player – he has to know the system, he has to know his team-mates.



“So it will make it a little bit more difficult.”



Leeds, who are winless in their last five outings in all competitions, are currently ninth in the Championship table with 43 points from 28 games.

