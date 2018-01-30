XRegister
06 October 2016

30/01/2018 - 21:53 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Finalise Signing of Lucas Moura From Paris Saint-Germain

 




Tottenham Hotspur have finalised the signing of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain and will announce the signing tomorrow, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs agreed a fee with PSG recently and Lucas headed to England on Tuesday to undergo his medical with the north London side.




Lucas' representatives have thrashed out personal terms with Tottenham and now the deal has been signed off, meaning Spurs just need to announce it.

They plan to do so on deadline day, giving the Tottenham fans a new arrival to cheer just before the transfer window slams shut.
 


PSG were keen to sell Lucas in the current transfer window as they look to raise funds following a summer of heavy spending.

The French giants shunned talk of a loan arrangement and Tottenham are paying a fee of £25m for Lucas.

It remains to be seen when Tottenham will hand Lucas his debut or what his shirt number at the club might be.

Spurs next play Manchester United at Wembley on Wednesday night.
 