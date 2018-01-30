Tottenham Hotspur Finalise Signing of Lucas Moura From Paris Saint-Germain

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have finalised the signing of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain and will announce the signing tomorrow, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Spurs agreed a fee with PSG recently and Lucas headed to England on Tuesday to undergo his medical with the north London side.











Lucas' representatives have thrashed out personal terms with Tottenham and now the deal has been signed off, meaning Spurs just need to announce it.



They plan to do so on deadline day, giving the Tottenham fans a new arrival to cheer just before the transfer window slams shut.





PSG were keen to sell Lucas in the current transfer window as they look to raise funds following a summer of heavy spending.