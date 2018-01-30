XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/01/2018 - 19:01 GMT

Virgil van Dijk On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Huddersfield Town Confirmed

 




Fixture: Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially announced their starting team and substitutes to take on Huddersfield Town in an away Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium this evening.

Jurgen Klopp's side have lost their last two games in all competitions, most recently being dumped out of the FA Cup by West Brom at Anfield.




Daniel Sturridge has completed his loan move to West Brom, meaning Klopp has one fewer attacking option, while Adam Lallana and Ragnar Klavan are out injured.

Klopp continues to persist with Loris Karius in goal, while in defence he selects Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren as the central defensive pairing. Emre Can and Jordan Henderson slot into midfield, with James Milner. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are the attacking threats.

If the German boss needs to make a change then he can look to his bench, with Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain two of his options.

 


Liverpool Team vs Huddersfield Town

Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Ings, Alexander-Arnold
 