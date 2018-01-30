XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/01/2018 - 23:09 GMT

West Ham Make Contact Over Crystal Palace Target

 




West Ham United have enquired about Crystal Palace target Ibrahim Amadou, for whom Lille want £18m, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Roy Hodgson's Palace, who played out a 1-1 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium on Tuesday night, have offered Lille £2m to sign Amadou on a loan agreement.




But the Ligue 1 club need to sell to balance the books and are only willing to sell the defensive midfielder.

Now the Eagles may have competition for Amadou, as West Ham are claimed to have been in touch to make enquiries about his availability.
 


Hammers boss David Moyes has said his side are working overtime in a bid to bring in reinforcements and Amadou could be an option for the London Stadium outfit.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace will rekindle their interest in Amadou as they too attempt to make signings before the transfer window closes.

Despite West Ham and Crystal Palace enjoying an upturn in form under Moyes and Hodgson respectively, neither are comfortably clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League.
 