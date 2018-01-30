West Ham Make Contact Over Crystal Palace Target

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have enquired about Crystal Palace target Ibrahim Amadou, for whom Lille want £18m, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Roy Hodgson's Palace, who played out a 1-1 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium on Tuesday night, have offered Lille £2m to sign Amadou on a loan agreement.











But the Ligue 1 club need to sell to balance the books and are only willing to sell the defensive midfielder.



Now the Eagles may have competition for Amadou, as West Ham are claimed to have been in touch to make enquiries about his availability.





Hammers boss David Moyes has said his side are working overtime in a bid to bring in reinforcements and Amadou could be an option for the London Stadium outfit .