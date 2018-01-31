Aleksandar Mitrovic Has Done Part of Fulham Medical, Heading To Complete Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham are leading the chase for Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic’s signing and he has already undergone a part of his medical with the club.



With less than 30 minutes left in the winter window, Mitrovic is still unaware which club he will be representing this weekend.











He seemed destined for a move to Anderlecht earlier today after the Belgian club agreed a loan move with Newcastle and even flew down to Belgium to get the deal over the line.



However, the deal inexplicably fell through after negotiations broke down in the final hours of the window.





Bordeaux showed an interest in signing him but it seems the Ligue 1 club just didn’t have the time to get the loan deal over the line

And according to Sky Sports News HQ, the striker is now closing in on a move to Fulham and is flying back to London to complete a loan move to Craven Cottage.



He has already undergone a part of his medical with Fulham during his stay in Brussels and is set to move to the London club.



Newcastle have landed Islam Slimani on loan from Leicester and are willing to help Mitrovic find a new club in this last minute mad scramble.

