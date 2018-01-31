Aleksandar Mitrovic Still Expected To Leave Newcastle United

Follow @insidefutbol





Aleksandar Mitrovic is still expected to leave Newcastle United despite a move to Anderlecht breaking down, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Serbian striker flew to Belgium earlier today to seal a switch to Anderlecht, but the move has broken down.











Newcastle are bringing in Islam Slimani from Leicester City and have been planning on offloading Mitrovic, but he will not be returning to his former club Anderlecht.



A number of sides were interested in the striker though and it is claimed he will now join another club.





Mitrovic has struggled for playing time under Rafael Benitez at Newcastle in the current campaign and will want to clock up regular minutes on the pitch at his new side.

The 23-year-old joined Newcastle from Anderlecht in 2015 and stayed after relegation from the Premier League to help the side win promotion from the Championship.



He penned a five-year contract upon signing.

