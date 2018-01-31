XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2018 - 19:10 GMT

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s Deadline Day Anderlecht Move Breaks Down

 




Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic’s deadline day loan move to Anderlecht has broken down, it has been claimed.

Anderlecht and Newcastle reached an agreement for Mitrovic’s return to the Belgian outfit earlier today and he even flew down to Brussels to complete the move.




The 23-year-old striker was expected to undergo a medical before signing a six-month loan contract but it seems the negotiations have gone south in recent hours.

And according to the BBC, his potential loan move back to Anderlecht has broken down with just hours left in the transfer window to sort things out.
 


It remains to be seen whether all the parties manage to return to the same page in the few hours left until 11pm to make sure Mitrovic rejoins Anderlecht today.  

The Serbian has been clear about leaving Newcastle this month for more opportunities to play and Anderlecht have been his preferred option despite interest from other clubs.

If the deal is not revived in time, it remains to be seen whether it affects Newcastle’s move to sign Leicester City striker Islam Slimani on loan today.
 