06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2018 - 19:04 GMT

Alexis Sanchez Starts – Manchester United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in a league fixture tonight.

The Red Devils sit in second spot in the league standings and are 12 points behind rivals Manchester City, while they boast a three-point advantage over third placed Chelsea.




Jose Mourinho has two players out of action, with Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic unavailable.

Manchester United have David de Gea in goal, while at the back they select Chris Smalling and Phil Jones as the central pairing. Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba will want to dominate for the Red Devils, while Alexis Sanchez plays. Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard also start, with Romelu Lukaku up top.

If the Red Devils need to make changes then they can look to the bench, with options including Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford.

 


Manchester United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young, Matic, Pogba, Sanchez, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku

Substitutes: Romero, Rojo, Shaw, Fellaini, Herrera, Mata, Rashford
 