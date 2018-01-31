XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2018 - 18:35 GMT

Alfredo Morelos On Bench – Rangers Team vs Fraserburgh Confirmed

 




Fixture: Fraserburgh vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Cup
Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)

Rangers have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to battle minnows Fraserburgh in an away Scottish Cup tie this evening.

Gers boss Graeme Murty will look to make sure there is no upset suffered by his team as they look to book a spot in the next round of the domestic competition, which they have designs on winning this term.




Greg Docherty is ineligible for tonight's tie, while James Tavernier is suspended. Still out are Ross McCrorie, Bruno Alves, Lee Wallace, Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack, Jordan Rossiter and Kenny Miller.

Jak Alnwick lines up between the sticks, while at the back Murty picks David Bates and Fabio Cardoso as the central pairing. Jason Holt slots into midfiled with Andy Halliday, while Daniel Candeias and Josh Windass play. Niko Kranjcar also starts, while Jason Cummings is up front.

If the Rangers manager wants to make changes he can look to his bench, with options including Alfredo Morelos and Joe Dodoo.

 


Rangers Team vs Fraserburgh

Alnwick, Hodson, Bates, Cardoso, John, Holt, Halliday, Candeias, Windass, Kranjcar, Cummings

Substitutes: Kelly, Wilson, Goss, Dodoo, Murphy, Herrera, Morelos 
 