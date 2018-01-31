XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2018 - 16:07 GMT

Arsenal Explore Including David Luiz In Olivier Giroud Deal, Roma Man Alternative

 




Arsenal could pull off a sensational late deadline day swoop for Chelsea defender David Luiz, while Roma's Kostas Manolas is an option.

The Gunners have already completed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, while they are expected to sell Olivier Giroud to Chelsea.




But there could be further business done with the Blues as, according to the BBC, Arsenal have been exploring potentially signing Luiz from Chelsea as part of the Giroud deal.

It is unclear whether the deal could go through and Luiz, out of favour with Antonio Conte, could be playing his football at the Emirates Stadium.
 


Another potential option for Arsenal is Roma's Manolas.

The Greece international has regularly been linked with Premier League clubs in recent years, but is yet to make the move to England.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window meaning Arsenal, who clearly feel the need to strengthen their defence, will need to act quickly.
 