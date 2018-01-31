Arsenal Explore Including David Luiz In Olivier Giroud Deal, Roma Man Alternative

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal could pull off a sensational late deadline day swoop for Chelsea defender David Luiz, while Roma's Kostas Manolas is an option.



The Gunners have already completed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, while they are expected to sell Olivier Giroud to Chelsea.











But there could be further business done with the Blues as, according to the BBC, Arsenal have been exploring potentially signing Luiz from Chelsea as part of the Giroud deal.



It is unclear whether the deal could go through and Luiz, out of favour with Antonio Conte, could be playing his football at the Emirates Stadium.





Another potential option for Arsenal is Roma's Manolas .