06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2018 - 18:46 GMT

Arsenal Fail With Late Deadline Day Bid For Jonny Evans

 




Arsenal have failed with an attempt to sign West Brom defender Jonny Evans in the final hours of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The Northern Ireland international has been on Arsenal’s radar since last summer and there was an expectation the Gunners would push to sign him in the winter transfer window.




West Brom have been waiting for an offer for Evans all January and it emerged earlier today that the club didn’t expect to receive any bids for the defender on deadline day.

However, Arsenal made a late bid to sign the former Manchester United defender and it was rejected as their offer was not in line with what the Baggies wanted for Evans.
 


The Gunners have signed Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter window but their defence remains the soft spot in their squad and Arsene Wenger has been scrambling around for centre-backs today.  

David Luiz and Kostas Manolas were on Arsenal’s radar but there was little chance of shock late move of either of them on deadline day.

And Arsenal returned to West Brom for Evans today but it was too little late as the Baggies knocked their bid back.
 