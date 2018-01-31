Burnley Pushing To Take Arsenal Star On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley are trying to sign Arsenal defender Rob Holding on loan in the final hours of the transfer window.



The former Bolton defender has not been a big part of Arsene Wenger’s plans this season and has only seven Premier League appearances under his belt thus far.











While Arsenal have not made any noises about moving him on in the winter window, they have received interest in the defender on the final day as Burnley are keen to sign him.



According to the Times, the Lancashire club have touched base with the Gunners and are trying to convince them to loan him out to them for the rest of the season.





Sean Dyche is looking for reinforcements on the final day of the window and Holding has emerged as a viable target for Burnley, who are currently just two places below Arsenal in the league table.

Arsenal have not rejected the notion outright and could consider loaning Holding out if they feel he is unlikely to play regular football in the second half of the season.



There is work to do for Burnley if they want to get the deal over the line in time today but the club are putting in the legwork to make sure Holding moves to Lancashire.

