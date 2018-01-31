Chelsea One Of The Biggest – Olivier Giroud Completes Blues Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, for a fee believed to be around £18m.



The 31-year-old Frenchman has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea have handed him the number 18 shirt.











As a result of Giroud signing, Chelsea have sanctioned the loan departure of Michy Batshuayi, who has joined German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund on a deal until the end of the season.



Giroud feels he has joined one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League in the shape of Chelsea and says he cannot wait to get started with the English champions.





" Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League", he told his new club's official site.