XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2018 - 16:55 GMT

Chelsea One Of The Biggest – Olivier Giroud Completes Blues Move

 




Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, for a fee believed to be around £18m.

The 31-year-old Frenchman has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea have handed him the number 18 shirt.




As a result of Giroud signing, Chelsea have sanctioned the loan departure of Michy Batshuayi, who has joined German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund on a deal until the end of the season.

Giroud feels he has joined one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League in the shape of Chelsea and says he cannot wait to get started with the English champions.
 


"Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League", he told his new club's official site.

"They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years.

"It’s a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I’m looking forward to playing", he added.

Chelsea had been in the mix to sign Roma's Edin Dzeko, but were unable to agree terms with the former Manchester City striker.

Boss Antonio Conte will now look to get the best out of Giroud, who will be available to play in the Champions League for Chelsea.
 