06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2018 - 19:02 GMT

Christian Eriksen Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have named their side and substitutes to welcome Manchester United to Wembley for a Premier League fixture tonight.

Spurs head into the clash sitting in fifth spot in the Premier League standings and five points behind fourth placed Liverpool, meaning they cannot afford to drop further points as they battle to secure Champions League football next term.




Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is without defender Toby Alderweireld, with Serge Aurier and Harry Winks also out of action.

The Argentine tactician selects Hugo Lloris between the sticks, with a backline of Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen and Ben Davies. Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele will look to control midfield, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Pochettino needs to try to make changes during the game then he can look to the bench, where options include Fernando Llorente and Victor Wanyama.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United

Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Rose, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente 
 