Claim From Italy: Leicester Reject Manchester City’s Final Riyad Mahrez Offer

Leicester City have rejected Manchester City’s club record bid for Riyad Mahrez and have made it clear that the winger will continue until the end of the season, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



Manchester City made a move for the winger last night and Mahrez promptly handed in a transfer request to force his way out of the King Power Stadium.











Leicester rejected the first offer from the Premier League leaders but Pep Guardiola didn’t lose heart and they made a club record bid worth €70m, including a player.



Manchester City made it clear it would be their last offer and it has been claimed that after some deliberating, Leicester have knocked back the bid from the Lancashire club.





Leicester are in no mood to lose a player of Mahrez’s quality on the final day of the window and despite dissatisfaction with his behaviour within the squad, the club want him to stay.

Mahrez has been left out of Leicester’s trip to Everton tonight and there is talk that the squad are not thrilled by the winger’s antics since Manchester City made their move.



The winger is claimed to have gone AWOL on deadline day and is seeking to push through a move in the final hours of the window.



But it seems Mahrez will remain a Leicester player until at least the summer.

