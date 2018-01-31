Crystal Palace Slap In Two Deal Sheets As They Look To Close Double Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have put two deal sheets into the Premier League as they look to complete the paperwork to sign goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow from Brondby and striker Alexander Sorloth from FC Midtylland.



Roy Hodgson's side are aiming to get business done to bolster their squad and want Ronnow and Sorloth through the door at Selhurst Park.











According to the BBC, Palace have put deal sheets for both deals into the Premier League, something which will buy them until 1am to complete the relevant paperwork to push the signings over the line.



Ronnow, 25, was chased by Nottingham Forest last summer, but the Tricky Trees could not reach an agreement for the Denmark goalkeeper's signature.





Sorloth, who is a senior Norway international, only joined Midtylland last year, but has done enough to catch Crystal Palace's eye.