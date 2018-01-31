Everton Reject Late Player Swap Offer From Inter

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have rejected an offer of a swap deal from Inter Milan involving Morgan Schneiderlin and Marcelo Brozovic on deadline day.



Brozovic has been tipped to leave Inter in the last few days of the transfer window and the Croatian has been linked with a move to the Premier League this month.











Arsenal have been credited with having an interest in the midfielder and Brozovic is also believed to have been on Everton’s radar but nothing concrete developed on deadline day.



However, it has emerged Inter did try to ship out the Croatian today and according to Sky Italia, they offered him to Everton as part of a swap deal that would have seen Schneiderlin move to the San Siro.





Luciano Spalletti has been keen on a defensive midfielder and Everton’s Schneiderlin emerged as target for the Nerazzurri on deadline day.

However, Everton showed little interest in taking up the offer and rejected Inter’s proposal to swap Brozovic and Schneiderlin on deadline day.



The Toffees are unlikely to make a move for the Croatian in the final few hours of the window and Schneiderlin is also expected to stay put at Goodison Park.

