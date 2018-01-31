Islam Slimani Newcastle Move Done While Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham Bound

Follow @insidefutbol





Aleksandar Mitrovic is close to signing for Fulham on loan, while Newcastle United have signed Islam Slimani from Leicester City, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Serbian striker had been due to join Anderlecht, his former club, and headed back to Belgium earlier today to seal the deal – but the move collapsed at the last minute.











But Mitrovic has had other options and is now set to link up with Championship side Fulham on a loan deal.



He will strengthen the Cottagers' options in attack, as well as look to get regular game time that eluded him at Newcastle.





Meanwhile, Newcastle have completed the loan capture of Slimani from fellow Premier League side Leicester.

The Magpies had been keen to land a striker and have done so before the transfer window closes, meaning Slimani will now be at the disposal of manager Rafael Benitez.



The striker will be looking to make an impact at St. James' Park.

