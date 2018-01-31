XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2018 - 21:02 GMT

Islam Slimani Passes Newcastle United Medical, Move Still On

 




Newcastle United's capture of Islam Slimani from Leicester City is still on track despite Aleksandar Mitrovic's move to Anderlecht collapsing and the Algerian has passed his medical.

Mitrovic travelled to Belgium earlier today to seal a return to his former club, but the switch collapsed.




The Serbian had been expected to move on as Slimani arrived at St. James' Park and there were question marks over whether the move collapse could affect the deal for the Leicester man.

But according to the Shields Gazette, the Magpies' swoop for Slimani remains on track and he has passed a medical.
 


The Foxes striker is expected to complete a loan move to Newcastle to strengthen Rafael Benitez's attacking options.  

Though Mitrovic's move to Anderlecht has collapsed, the Serbian striker has still been tipped for a move away from Newcastle.

Several clubs remain interested in the striker and he is expected to still seal a switch to another side before the transfer window slams shut later this evening.
 