06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2018 - 21:41 GMT

Leeds United Make Late Midfielder Signing

 




Leeds United have beaten off competition from several clubs to land Forest Green Rovers midfielder Jordan Stevens before the transfer window closes tonight.

It had been speculated Leeds could sign the 17-year-old on deadline day, but as the clock ticked down with no news it was unclear whether Stevens would arrive.




Now, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites have snapped up the teenager from League Two strugglers Forest Green Rovers.

Several clubs wanted Stevens, but he has agreed to the move to Leeds and will link up with the club's Under-23 squad.
 


The youngster made 15 appearances in the current campaign for Forest Green Rovers and got on the scoresheet once, in the EFL Trophy.   

He leaves a team scrapping for their lives in the shape of Forest Green Rovers, the club sitting second bottom of League Two.

Stevens will now add to the strength in depth in Leeds' Under-23s and will be hoping to make an impression as he aims to progress to the senior squad.
 