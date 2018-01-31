XRegister
31/01/2018 - 22:04 GMT

Liverpool Loaning Defender To Bolton Wanderers

 




Liverpool are sending young defender Jon Flanagan on loan to Championship side Bolton Wanderers.

The Reds have been quiet on deadline day, but they have decided that Flanagan would benefit from heading out to play regular first team football.




According to the Liverpool Echo, Flanagan is remaining in the north west and will ply his trade for the Trotters in the Championship for the second half of the season.

Now 25 years old, Flanagan has made just one senior team outing in the current campaign, turning out in the EFL Cup.
 


Flanagan was an unused substitute against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, but the majority of his football has come in the Under-23s this season.   

The defender will aim to clock up as much first team football as possible with Bolton to put his career back on track.

He joins a side sitting third from bottom in the Championship with 26 points from 28 games.
 