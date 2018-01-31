Liverpool’s Lazar Markovic Seals Loan Switch To Belgian Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic has joined Belgian giants Anderlecht.



Markovic was out of favour at Anfield, having been declared surplus to requirements by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, and his representatives were working overtime to find him a solution this month.











And before the window has slammed shut, Markovic has sealed an exit from Liverpool, joining Belgian side Anderlecht.



The Serbian winger has put pen to paper to a loan agreement with Anderlecht and will turn out for the club until the end of the season.





Anderlecht had appeared set to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle, but despite the forward travelling to Belgium, the deal broke down.