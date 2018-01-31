XRegister
06 October 2016

31/01/2018 - 23:08 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Lucas Moura Signed For Smaller Fee Than Reported

 




Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur have paid £23m to sign Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain and not the widely reported £25m figure.

Spurs snapped up Lucas from the French heavyweights on deadline day and handed him a contract until the summer of 2023, while confirming he will wear the number 27 shirt.




It was widely claimed that Spurs had paid £25m to PSG to sign the 25-year-old, but according to the BBC, Pochettino has confirmed the north London side got their man for £23m.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will be judged to have got a bargain in Lucas in future.
 


The Brazilian, who Neymar was sorry to see leave PSG, watched his new club beat Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday night and was presented to the Spurs fans at half time at Wembley.

Lucas will now be looking to hit the ground running for Spurs as Pochettino bids to guide his side into the top four in the Premier League.

The winger made a total of 229 appearances during his stay at PSG, scoring 46 goals.
 