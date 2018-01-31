Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Lucas Moura Signed For Smaller Fee Than Reported

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur have paid £23m to sign Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain and not the widely reported £25m figure.



Spurs snapped up Lucas from the French heavyweights on deadline day and handed him a contract until the summer of 2023, while confirming he will wear the number 27 shirt.











It was widely claimed that Spurs had paid £25m to PSG to sign the 25-year-old, but according to the BBC, Pochettino has confirmed the north London side got their man for £23m.



It remains to be seen whether Spurs will be judged to have got a bargain in Lucas in future.





The Brazilian, who Neymar was sorry to see leave PSG, watched his new club beat Manchester United 2-0 on Wednesday night and was presented to the Spurs fans at half time at Wembley.