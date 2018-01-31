No Deadline Day Arsenal Move For David Luiz

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal will not be signing David Luiz from Chelsea, despite speculation he could be heading to the Emirates Stadium.



Chelsea have concluded the capture of striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, paying a fee in the region of £18m to snap up the Frenchman.











It had been suggested Arsenal could look to include Luiz in the deal for Giroud, with the Brazilian defender having struggled to find favour under Antonio Conte of late.



But according to the BBC, Luiz will not be joining Arsenal on deadline day.





The Gunners have been exploring bringing in a defender before the window closes, but if they do, it will not be Luiz .