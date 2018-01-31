XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2018 - 17:12 GMT

No Deadline Day Arsenal Move For David Luiz

 




Arsenal will not be signing David Luiz from Chelsea, despite speculation he could be heading to the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea have concluded the capture of striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, paying a fee in the region of £18m to snap up the Frenchman.




It had been suggested Arsenal could look to include Luiz in the deal for Giroud, with the Brazilian defender having struggled to find favour under Antonio Conte of late.

But according to the BBC, Luiz will not be joining Arsenal on deadline day.
 


The Gunners have been exploring bringing in a defender before the window closes, but if they do, it will not be Luiz.

Arsenal have also been linked with Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas, but it remains to be seen if there is time to do a deal for the Greece international.

With time ticking down in the window, Arsenal will have to work quickly to get a deal over the line.
 