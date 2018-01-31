No Late Deadline Day Southampton Switch For Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton are unlikely to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela in the final hours of transfer deadline day.



The Argentina international recently returned to action after missing more than a year of football due to an injury and has only been bit part player at Tottenham this season.











There has been talk of Lamela leaving Spurs this month in search of more first team minutes and he has been linked with a move to a number of clubs in England and abroad.



Southampton emerged as contenders for his signature today and there was speculation that he could be moving to the south coast on a loan deal until the end of the season.





However, with each passing hour Lamela’s move to St. Mary’s seems less likely and according to the Press Association, Southampton are not expected to sign the Tottenham winger.

With still a few hours left in the window, Lamela’s future remains under the scanner but it seems Southampton are not going to be the ones who will sign him.



Lamela has started in two Premier League game since he has returned to the team and has a contract until 2020 with Tottenham.

