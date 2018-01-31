XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2018 - 18:58 GMT

No Late Deadline Day Southampton Switch For Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Southampton are unlikely to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela in the final hours of transfer deadline day.

The Argentina international recently returned to action after missing more than a year of football due to an injury and has only been bit part player at Tottenham this season.




There has been talk of Lamela leaving Spurs this month in search of more first team minutes and he has been linked with a move to a number of clubs in England and abroad.

Southampton emerged as contenders for his signature today and there was speculation that he could be moving to the south coast on a loan deal until the end of the season.
 


However, with each passing hour Lamela’s move to St. Mary’s seems less likely and according to the Press Association, Southampton are not expected to sign the Tottenham winger.  

With still a few hours left in the window, Lamela’s future remains under the scanner but it seems Southampton are not going to be the ones who will sign him.

Lamela has started in two Premier League game since he has returned to the team and has a contract until 2020 with Tottenham.
 