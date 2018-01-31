No Move For Ibrahim Amadou Despite Crystal Palace’s £53,000 A Week Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have failed to sign Ibrahim Amadou from Lille, with the midfielder now staying at the Ligue 1 club.



Amadou, who was also wanted by West Ham United, arrived in London on deadline day evening with the intention of signing for Crystal Palace.











But Lille, who had been willing to sell, suddenly backtracked and left Amadou pleading for the club to sanction a move to Palace.



The Lille skipper though will not be joining the Selhurst Park club and is staying put in France, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.





It is claimed that Crystal Palace offered him a weekly salary of £53,000, making a switch to the English capital incredibly tempting for the midfielder.