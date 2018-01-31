XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2018 - 23:27 GMT

No Move For Ibrahim Amadou Despite Crystal Palace’s £53,000 A Week Offer

 




Crystal Palace have failed to sign Ibrahim Amadou from Lille, with the midfielder now staying at the Ligue 1 club.

Amadou, who was also wanted by West Ham United, arrived in London on deadline day evening with the intention of signing for Crystal Palace.




But Lille, who had been willing to sell, suddenly backtracked and left Amadou pleading for the club to sanction a move to Palace.

The Lille skipper though will not be joining the Selhurst Park club and is staying put in France, according to French outlet Foot Mercato
 


It is claimed that Crystal Palace offered him a weekly salary of £53,000, making a switch to the English capital incredibly tempting for the midfielder.

Amadou though will have to wait until the summer to see if Roy Hodgson's men resurrect their interest in him.

Lille are struggling just above the relegation zone in Ligue 1 and Amadou will now focus on aiding their fight against the drop.
 