06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2018 - 22:21 GMT

Not Now – Antonio Conte Won’t Assess Chelsea’s Transfer Market After Bournemouth Defeat

 




Antonio Conte says now is not the time to assess Chelsea's transfer window after the Blues suffered a shock 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth.

The Blues boss said before the match that his preparation for the game had been a "disaster" as he had prepared for it with Michy Batshuayi, who earlier today joined Borussia Dortmund on loan.




Bournemouth took the lead at Stamford Bridge in the 51st minute through Callum Wilson, who took advantage of sloppy play from Tiemoue Bakayoko to link up well with Jordon Ibe and beat Thibaut Courtois.

Wilson then turned provider for Junior Stanislas in the 64th minute, while Chelsea were reeling when the Cherries got their third in the 67th minute through former Blue Nathan Ake.
 


Conte makes no bones about the fact Bournemouth were deserved winners and he told Match of the Day: "I think they deserve to win the game and I'm right to say this, they deserve to win the game and we tried to do something but today it was very difficult for us even in the first half when the result was 0-0, I think we struggled a lot."

Pressed on Chelsea's transfer window, with new signing Olivier Giroud watching on, Conte said: "In the past with a striker we have chances and still don’t score.

"I think now is not the right moment to speak of the transfer market for me.

"It's not important, it's important to work and do best with my players", the Chelsea boss added.
 

 