06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2018 - 20:17 GMT

Official: Bundesliga Club Confirm Loan Deal For West Ham Defender

 




Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that they have re-signed West Ham defender Reece Oxford on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old defender joined Gladbach last summer on loan but returned to West Ham towards the end of last year as David Moyes sought to take a look at the youngster.




The Bundesliga club have always been keen on signing the defender after his impressive last couple of performances and have been in talks with West Ham for weeks.

Oxford met Moyes earlier today to discuss his future and there were fears that injuries at the London Stadium could scupper his chances of returning to Borussia-Park on deadline day.
 


However, the talks progressed smoothly and Oxford successfully underwent a medical before returning to Monchengladbach for the rest of the season.  

His performances in Germany are expected to be closely monitored and it remains to be seen whether Gladbach look to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.

The youngster has a contract until 2021 with the east London club.

He has also been a regular for England in youth football and has five caps for the Under-20s.
 