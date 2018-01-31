Official: Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Lucas Moura Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed the signing of winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.



Spurs are thought to have paid French heavyweights PSG a fee of around £25m to take Lucas to north London and he bolsters Mauricio Pochettino's options heading into a crucial stage of the season.











Tottenham have handed Lucas the number 27 shirt at the club and he has signed a contract running until 2023.



PSG were keen to offload Lucas this month following a summer of heavy spending, which notably saw Neymar signed from Barcelona.



We are delighted to announce the signing of @LucasMoura7 from Paris Saint-Germain!



✍️ Lucas has signed a contract until 2023 and will wear the number 27 shirt. #BemVindoLucas pic.twitter.com/DG0oWDWf5X — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2018



He had a lucrative offer from China on the table, but snubbed it and had set his heart on joining Tottenham .