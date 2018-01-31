Official: Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Lucas Moura Signing

Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed the signing of winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.
Spurs are thought to have paid French heavyweights PSG a fee of around £25m to take Lucas to north London and he bolsters Mauricio Pochettino's options heading into a crucial stage of the season.
Tottenham have handed Lucas the number 27 shirt at the club and he has signed a contract running until 2023.
PSG were keen to offload Lucas this month following a summer of heavy spending, which notably saw Neymar signed from Barcelona.
We are delighted to announce the signing of @LucasMoura7 from Paris Saint-Germain!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2018
✍️ Lucas has signed a contract until 2023 and will wear the number 27 shirt. #BemVindoLucas pic.twitter.com/DG0oWDWf5X
He had a lucrative offer from China on the table, but snubbed it and had set his heart on joining Tottenham.
Lucas did come close to moving to the Premier League in 2012, but turned down a proposal from Manchester United to join PSG at the start of 2013.
His departure from the Parc des Princes has already been bemoaned by Neymar, who wanted his countryman to stay.