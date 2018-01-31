XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2018 - 18:01 GMT

Roma Defender Not Set To Join Arsenal

 




Roma defender Kostas Manolas is highly unlikely to join Arsenal on transfer deadline day, according to Sky Italia.

The 26-year-old Greek defender has been heavily linked with a move to England over the past few window, but there has not been substantial noise about his future this month until today.




Following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s arrival, Arsenal are said to be scrambling around for defenders in the last hours of the transfer window and have been considering a number of options.

Chelsea defender David Luiz was believed to be one of the targets, but it was quickly ruled out and there are suggestions Roma defender Manolas has emerged on their radar.
 


However, Arsenal are unlikely to be able agree any deal so late with Roma and according to Sky Italia, the defender will not be moving to the Emirates in a shock move.  

Manolas has been a key defender for Roma and the Serie A giants will not consider selling him with just hours left in the winter window.

Despite the arrivals of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang, Arsenal’s defence has proven to be their Achilles heel and Arsene Wenger is yet to address the issue in the current window.

And it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman manages to conjure up a new centre half as the clock ticks towards 11pm.
 