We Wanted That Quick Goal – Tottenham Star Hails Win Over Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has expressed his delight at the fast start his side made in their 2-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley this evening.



With just eleven seconds on the clock, Tottenham took the lead when Christian Eriksen found himself through on goal following a long ball that created a confusion in the Manchester United defence and the Dane unerringly finished off the chance.











And the home side went two goals up in the first half when a horror decision from Phil Jones to use his right foot to clear a driven cross from Kieran Trippier resulted in the ball nestling into David de Gea’s net.



From there on Tottenham controlled the proceedings and despite a few half chances, Manchester United never looked settled and didn’t threaten to come back into the game.





Dier admits that getting a fast start was a plan Tottenham wanted to execute and he was delighted with the way his side hassled and harried Manchester United to completely boss the game.

He told BT Sport: "One of our criticisms is slow starts – it's [a fast start] something we wanted to do.



"We were in control of the game from beginning to end.



“We pressed them and didn't give them any time and that's where the second goal came from."



Tottenham will next visit Merseyside to take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

