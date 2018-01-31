West Ham Agree Fee For Crystal Palace and Leeds United Linked Jordan Hugill

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United linked striker Jordan Hugill is on his way to London after West Ham reached an agreement over a fee with Preston North End.



There was talk of Crystal Palace making a bid for the strike,r but Preston strongly rejected claims yesterday and made it clear that there was no contact with the Eagles.











However, another London club have swooped in for Hugill and according to the BBC, West Ham have thrashed out a fee for the striker with the Championship club.



The 25-year-old, who was also on Leeds’ radar, is now on his way to London to complete his move to West Ham before the end of the day today.





With Andre Ayew on his way to Swansea, West Ham entered the market for a striker and have quickly conducted negotiations with Preston for the striker’s signature.

Preston wanted a fee worth £8m and West Ham are believed to have agreed a fee close to the figure the Championship side demanded for Hugill.



The Hammers will look to put the striker through a medical as soon as he arrives in London, before agreeing terms on a contract before 11pm tonight.



It remains to be seen if Crystal Palace or Leeds will make a late move to hijack West Ham's Hugill swoop.



Hugill has scored eight goals in the Championship this season and will look to make his mark in the Premier League with the Hammers.

