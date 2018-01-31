West Ham Target Pleading With Lille To Sanction Sale To Crystal Palace

Follow @insidefutbol





Ibrahim Amadou’s move to Crystal Palace has been impeded by Lille’s refusal to sell the West Ham United target on deadline day, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



West Ham and Palace have been chasing the defensive midfielder and both have made bids for the player on deadline day but it seems the Eagles have the edge in the race.











Amadou arrived in London earlier today to hold talks with West Ham and Palace and he has made his choice clear and he wants to move to Selhurst Park before the transfer deadline.



However, Lille have done an unexpected volte face and according to Sky Sports News HQ, the Ligue 1 club are now refusing to sell the midfielder on deadline day.





The French club are in dire need of funds to balance the books and were more than willing to sell him but it seems something has changed over the last few hours.

The player remains desperate to move to Palace and have been on the phone with the Lille hierarchy, in order to plead with them to allow him to move to the Eagles.



There are also suggestions that the midfielder could be undergoing a medical but his future remains up in the air because of Lille’s unexpected decision on the final day of the window.



Amadou still has a few hours left to sort out the issues with Lille and complete a move to Crystal Palace.

