West Ham Yet To Go Back In For Tom Cairney

West Ham United have not yet gone back in for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, despite having two offers for the player rejected in recent days.



The Hammers want to land a young midfield and made a big play for Cairney, despite Fulham insisting he will not be sold this month.











West Ham could have tested Fulham's resolve with a new bid on deadline day, but according to the Press Association, one has not yet arrived.



It is all quiet for Cairney, with no clubs having contacted Fulham to bid for the midfielder.





There remains time in the transfer window for clubs to try to sign Cairney, but Fulham have been clear that they will not sell this month.

The Cottagers see the midfielder as a key man as they attempt to win promotion to the Premier League this season.



West Ham have also been linked with another midfielder in the shape of Leander Dendoncker, having already had an offer turned down by his club side Anderlecht.

