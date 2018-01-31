We’ve Got Protection – West Brom Director Hints At Details of Deal With Leeds United For Tyler Roberts

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom have indicated that they have a sell-on clause or further bonus payments if Tyler Roberts is a success at Leeds United.



The Baggies confirmed the sale of 19-year-old striker Roberts to Leeds on Wednesday lunchtime, with the youngster signing a contract running until the summer of 2022 at Elland Road.











West Brom are thought to have pocketed £2.5m from selling Roberts to Leeds, with the Whites grabbing a player who impressed on a loan stint in League One with Walsall during the first half of this season.



The Premier League side are clear though that they will be rewarded if Roberts fulfils his potential in the future.





Hinting at a potential sell-on clause and/or further bonus payments, Baggies technical director Nick Hammond told the club's official site: " He is a fantastic young man who feels that for his future he wants to make a permanent move now and start playing regularly.