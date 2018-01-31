XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

31/01/2018 - 16:57 GMT

We’ve Got Protection – West Brom Director Hints At Details of Deal With Leeds United For Tyler Roberts

 




West Brom have indicated that they have a sell-on clause or further bonus payments if Tyler Roberts is a success at Leeds United.

The Baggies confirmed the sale of 19-year-old striker Roberts to Leeds on Wednesday lunchtime, with the youngster signing a contract running until the summer of 2022 at Elland Road.




West Brom are thought to have pocketed £2.5m from selling Roberts to Leeds, with the Whites grabbing a player who impressed on a loan stint in League One with Walsall during the first half of this season.

The Premier League side are clear though that they will be rewarded if Roberts fulfils his potential in the future.
 


Hinting at a potential sell-on clause and/or further bonus payments, Baggies technical director Nick Hammond told the club's official site: "He is a fantastic young man who feels that for his future he wants to make a permanent move now and start playing regularly.

"Leeds United made us an exceptionally good offer and importantly we have also secured excellent protection further down the line if Tyler reaches his undoubted potential."

Roberts was out of contract at West Brom in the summer and had he moved to a club outside England then the Baggies would have lost him for a minimal compensation fee.

He had also been linked with AC Milan and Rangers.
 