Arsene Wenger Issues Message To Olivier Giroud

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has thanked Olivier Giroud for his service to the club after the veteran striker left the Emirates to join rivals Chelsea.



The 31-year-old said goodbyes to his club for the last six years after a fee of around £18m was agreed between the two London-based sides.











Giroud had found life difficult at Arsenal of late, having played for the full 90 minutes just once in the league this season.



During his stay at the club, the Frenchman managed 105 goals in 253 games and also managed to make his mark at international level for France, for whom he has so far played 69 matches.





Thanking the player for his contribution to the side, Wenger said that Giroud has always fulfilled his commitment to the club and has been with them through all the good and bad times.

Now that the association finally comes to an end, Wenger and his club took time to wish Giroud well for his future.



“Oli is a guy who gave great service to the club, he never let us down on the commitment front and he saved us many times”, Wenger told his club's official website.



“We signed him from Montpellier and he became a strong, regular international player for France, and we have gone together through good and bad.



"But always I believe that his behaviour has been top, top class.



“He always had his heart 100 per cent in the team and he was committed.”

