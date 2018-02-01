Dortmund Deal-Maker Buzzing At Michy Batshuayi Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has described new signing Michy Batshuayi as "an interesting striker" who boasts a good goalscoring record.



The 24-year-old has moved from Premier League side Chelsea on a season-long loan deal as part of the plan that saw Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud sign for the defending champions.











The German giants on the other hand get a replacement for their premier striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has joined Arsenal in a big money deal.



Expressing his delight with the capture of the young Belgian, Zorc said that Batshuayi comes to the club with a big reputation, having already scored plenty of goals for the clubs for which he has already played.





“Michy is a young, very interesting striker who boasts a good goalscoring record and has shown his extraordinary quality at Chelsea and Olympique Marseille, in the Belgian league and while playing for the national team”, Zorc told his club's official website.

After having spent his youth career at a number of clubs, Batshuayi was handed his senior debut by Belgian outfit Standard Liege.



He joined Marseille next in 2014 before finally arriving in England to play for Chelsea two years later.



Batshuayi has since managed a total of 53 appearances for the Pensioners, scoring 19 goals but has had to struggle for his place in the playing eleven.



It remains to be seen if he has played his last game for Chelsea.

