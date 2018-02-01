He Gave Me Glowing Assessment of Tottenham Hotspur – Lucas Moura On Team-Mate Chat

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur new boy Lucas Moura has revealed that his former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Serge Aurier had a lot of good things to say about the club, the manager and the fans, making his decision to join easy.



The 25-year-old was snapped up by the Lilywhites for a fee of £23m on deadline day, becoming the sole acquisition for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the month of January.











In his first interview with the club's official websit,e the Brazilian said that Aurier, who joined the Londoners in the summer from PSG, was instrumental in helping to make his decision.



According to Lucas, the duo had a lot of discussions between themselves, speaking about everything related to the club, convincing him about the move.





“Serge said a lot of good things about the club, about the coach, about the fans", Lucas explained after putting pen to paper.

"He’s crazy!



"He’s a very nice guy and an amazing player.



"I’m so happy to play with him again.”



The day of Lucas' signing was made even more special with the result at Wembley, when the home side were in fine form as they beat their title rivals Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League.

