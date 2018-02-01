I’m So Glad He’s Here – Charly Musonda’s Warm Words For Celtic Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





New Celtic signing Charly Musonda has revealed that he and Dedryck Boyata have played a lot of football together and so it will be delightful for him to share the pitch with the Belgium defender again.



Musonda joined the Bhoys from Chelsea on a 18-month loan deal earlier in the week and has been introduced to his new team-mates at the club's Lennoxtown Training Centre.











The new Bhoy insists that he is particularly excited by the prospect of playing with Boyata, whom he has known since the age of 13 or 14, playing a lot of football together in their neighbourhood.



"I’ve known him since I was 13 or 14. I used to play with him in the off season. We were in the same neighbourhood so we played a lot of football together. I’m happy he’s here", Musonda said at a press conference.





The Chelsea academy recruit also took time to speak about his interactions with manager Brendan Rodgers, who he admits was instrumental in helping him make his decision to head north.

"Brendan Rodgers being the manager here was quite important to my decision.



"I spoke with him and I know how good he’s been with young players, especially here."



Along with the boss, the winning mentality at Celtic Park, which matches that of Chelsea made the decision even easier, Musonda insists.



"Celtic is a team that needs to win. Me, as a youngster, coming from a team like Chelsea it’s the same type of pressure.



"That’s the most important thing for me."

