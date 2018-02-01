It’s Good Feeling That Leeds Expect Big Things From Me – Whites New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Tyler Roberts feels he will thrive on the high expectancy levels surrounding him following his move to the Whites.



The young striker joined Leeds for an initial fee of £2.5m from West Bromwich Albion on deadline day; the total figure could reach £4m if the add-ons included in the deal are all met.











A product of the Baggies’ youth system, Roberts made his one and only first team appearance for the Premier League outfit in January last year when he came on as a late substitute in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in a league fixture.



And the 19-year-old, who had a loan spell with League One side Walsall during the first half of the present campaign, explained that he will relish the high expectancy levels associated with signing for a club of Leeds’ stature.





“There is always going to be big expectation, but I think with my experience I’m going to learn stuff”, he said on LUTV, when asked how he will deal with the expectation levels at Elland Road.

“I like to have the expectation on me, it’s a good feeling.



“It will help me to prove to people that I can do it.”



When asked if he thinks he can play at Championship level, Roberts replied: “Yes, definitely.



“I think once I get into the club, start training and start getting better, I can play in the Championship.”



It remains to be seen if Roberts makes his Leeds debut in their Championship game against Cardiff City at the weekend.

