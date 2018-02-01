It’s Obvious – Jurgen Klopp Blasts Jordan Henderson’s Critics

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he has no doubt in skipper Jordan Henderson's quality and has criticised those who fail to see his talents.



The 27-year-old, who has just recovered from a muscle injury, is Liverpool's captain and has also worn the armband at international level with England.











The German manager, who has full faith in Henderson's leadership skills, insists that it is a very happy occasion for him to welcome the player back to the first team fold.



With an eye towards the 2018 World Cup, the manager said that there is no doubt in his mind that Henderson could perform the role of the skipper perfectly there as well, and criticised those who think that Henderson is not good enough





"For me, it is quite difficult to talk about the obvious things. Jordan Henderson is a very good footballer", Klopp said at a press conference.

"He is an England international player and for us our skipper. He may [even] skipper England, I have no clue. How can he not be a brilliant player when he is a Liverpool player?



"If somebody doesn’t see his value, what can I do? Do you think after what I’ve said now they will see his value? I am not sure. I am happy he is back, very happy."



Henderson has featured in 17 league games for the Reds this season, scoring one goal and setting up one more for his team-mates.

