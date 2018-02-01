Leeds United Chance Stood Out After Analysis – Forest Green Boss On Picking Whites For Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Forest Green Rovers manager Mark Cooper has revealed that a number of clubs were interested in the services of young Jordan Stevens, but after analysing the options with the player, the League Two outfit realised that Leeds United would be the best for his development.



The League Two side confirmed on Thursday that the 17-year-old has left them and joined the Championship giants for a "six-figure sum".











While the Whites were late in concluding the deal, doing it on deadline day, Stevens will now be a welcome addition to the Leeds United academy, which has been successful in guiding players to the club's first team in recent years.



The teenager broke into the Forest Green Rovers first team this season after impressing with the Under-18s and managed 15 appearances in the league.





His performances were noticed by several sides, though the manager himself insists that the Leeds offer was the most attractive given the stature of the club.

“There’s been a lot of interest in Jordan since he broke into the first team and even beyond that from pre-season”, Cooper told his club's official website.



“We spent a lot of time analysing the different clubs and thought Leeds United was the right one with a clear pathway for him and a development plan that will hopefully see him move forward as we think he might into their first team.



“From our point of view, we don’t want to lose him but at the same time, it’s an incredible deal for us and Jordan.



“We wish him all the best for the future and of course we will keep tabs on him with our relationship with Leeds United now.”

