My Goal Is Club Job – Arsenal Linked Carlo Ancelotti Eyeing Return

Carlo Ancelotti, who has been linked with taking over at Arsenal in the summer, has played down talk he could take charge of Italy and insisted he wants a club job.



The 58-year-old is presently jobless after he was sacked by Bayern Munich following a 3-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.











The veteran manager has been linked with a move to England to take over from Arsene Wenger at the Emirates as the Gunners look to establish themselves once again in the top four.



On the other hand the former Real Madrid boss has also been a top contender for the vacant Italy coach's post as the Azzurri aim to replace Gian Piero Ventura, whose tenure ended with the failure to qualify for the World Cup.





Ancelotti though insists that plenty of changes need to implemented by the Italian Football Federation and as such a club job is what he wants.

"My answer is this: the FIGC [Italian Football Federation], with the help of CONI [Italian National Olympic Committee], has to create its new structure", Ancelotti told Corriere dello Sport.



"After that they'll take the decision. I remain with my idea, first you need clarity, then we can talk about it, even if my goal is to coach a club team.



"Which one? I still don't know, it's all on the high seas, we'll need to wait a couple of months."

